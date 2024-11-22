Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

