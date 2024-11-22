Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UL opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.
UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
