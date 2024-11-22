Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.46 Million Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 157,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.63 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

