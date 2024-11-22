Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.75 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

