Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

SBR stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $913.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $6.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

