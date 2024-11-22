Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 79,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.96 and a 1 year high of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

