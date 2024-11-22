Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $132,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

