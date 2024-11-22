Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,890,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pure Storage by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 140,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

