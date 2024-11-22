Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 871.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.2 %

DKS stock opened at $200.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

