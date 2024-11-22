Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,415,355. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $100.79 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

