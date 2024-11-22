Quest Partners LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,164.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $252.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.58. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.67 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

