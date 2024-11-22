Quest Partners LLC Sells 11,483 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,455,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This trade represents a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

