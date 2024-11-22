Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $214.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.10 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

