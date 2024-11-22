SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $235.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $289.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $243.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

