Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCI opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

