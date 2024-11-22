Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.90 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 129.90 ($1.64). 920,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,216,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.40 ($1.62).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.19) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 174 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.74. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,247.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

