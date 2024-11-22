Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Head to Head Contrast

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and BBB Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $7.42 billion 1.97 $258.86 million $3.46 42.16 BBB Foods $2.49 billion 1.50 -$17.30 million N/A N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than BBB Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.73% 28.24% 10.18% BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 0 8 3 0 2.27 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus price target of $115.40, indicating a potential downside of 20.90%. BBB Foods has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats BBB Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

