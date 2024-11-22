STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $215.77 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.58.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.