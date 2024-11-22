Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $115.05 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

