Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.