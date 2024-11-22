Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

