Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

