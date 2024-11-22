TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $5.61 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.