Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,088,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $290,945,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $168.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,688. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

