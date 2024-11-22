Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Copart were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 515,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CPRT opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

