Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,306 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $735.95 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $953.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,028.16.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

