TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $13,832,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $12,208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TopBuild by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,275,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $361.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $291.98 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.61 and its 200-day moving average is $396.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

