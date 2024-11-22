UBS Group Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $95.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $92.11 on Monday. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

