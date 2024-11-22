Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $141.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

