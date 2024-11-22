Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.