Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after buying an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

