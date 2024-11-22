VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.