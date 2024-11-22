Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 886,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DINO opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

