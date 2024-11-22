Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.71.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

