Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XEL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.