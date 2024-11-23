12,029 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 37.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.