15,633 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $458,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SM Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 554.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

