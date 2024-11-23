1,579 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.