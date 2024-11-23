19,415 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 15.7 %

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

