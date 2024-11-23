2,306 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HIG opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

