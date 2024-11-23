26,678 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,011,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

