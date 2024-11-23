3,442 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $338.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.