34,650 Shares in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WF opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $38.05.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

