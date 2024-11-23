7,941 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Targa Resources by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

