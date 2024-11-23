9,088 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

