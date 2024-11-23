Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.64 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

View Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

