Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on AAV. National Bank Financial cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,550.00. Insiders bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $637,050 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
