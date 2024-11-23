American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

