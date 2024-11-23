Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

ATO stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

