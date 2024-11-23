Atria Investments Inc Has $273,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Spire were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 290.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 97,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spire by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.14 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

